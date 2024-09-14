Recently bought a Treasury bond. The bond comes due at par (100) on 1/14/2025. The settlement day for the trade is 9/17/2024. I paid 98.450025 for the bond. On the trade confirmation it said: YIELD INFORMATION: DISCOUNT RATE 4.689%. BOND EQUIVALENT YIELD 4.828%. Using an online date calculator, I find the bond comes due in 120 days. However, it would have been 119 days if did not count the end points. I calculated the bond equivalent yield as follows:

(1+(100-98.450025)/98.450025 ) ^(365/120) - 1

This gives me a bond equivalent yield as: 4.866% That number does not match the trade confirmation exactly but I figure it is close enough. If somebody could come up with a different way to calculate the bond equivalent yield and match the trade confirmation I would like to know.

My real question is, how do I calculate the discount rate for the bond?