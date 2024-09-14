The ticker UVXY is a leveraged ETF that follows the VIX volatility symbol. It's a long term decaying asset. It decays rapidly - often 50%+ a year. Why wouldn't traders short it and hold for a year, collect the profits and repeat? The expense ratio is 1%. What am I missing? There must be some catch for why long term shorting it is not profitable. Is it perhaps because brokerages won't let their clients short these ETFs because there is a symmetrical ETF that is for shorting the VIX symbol?