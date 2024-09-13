44 mins ago . This question was migrated from Law Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

Context

In the United States, it's a possible — albeit pretty uncommon — to form a corporation wholly owned by a tax-advantaged retirement account, so long as it doesn't invest in any forbidden asset classes or engage in “self-dealing” such as buying property from yourself or relatives, or taking physical custody of precious metals owned by the LLC; this is done to allow that corporation's profits to be completely free of income tax while in the retirement account. (NerdWallet, Forbes, and Wikipedia all have pretty good articles about this.)

This is referred to as an “SDIRA” — sometimes “truly self-directed IRA” or “checkbook control LLC” to differentiate it from marketing by plan administrators that only provide multiple stock options — and because it requires more paperwork on the part of the plan administrator/sponsor and much more caution on the part of the participant, it's generally not available from discount brokerages or employer-sponsored plans, and has to be got from a plan administrator that specializes in that (such as Entrust Group, RocketDollar, or UDirect).

In Canada, Income Tax Folio S3-F10-C1, Qualified Investments §Small business investments does not specify that the corporations held by a TFSA must be publicly traded, only that they be domestic:

1.56 A share of a specified small business corporation is a qualified investment for an RRSP, RESP, RRIF, FHSA or TFSA if the share is not a prohibited investment for the plan. … specified small business corporation , at any time, means a corporation (other than a cooperative corporation) that would, at that time or at the end of the last taxation year of the corporation that ended before that time, be a small business corporation if the expression “Canadian-controlled private corporation” in the definition small business corporation in subsection 248(1) of the Act were read as “Canadian corporation (other than a corporation controlled at that time, directly or indirectly in any manner whatever, by one or more non-resident persons)”. (société déterminée exploitant une petite entreprise) small business corporation , at any particular time, means, subject to subsection 110.6(15), a particular corporation that is a Canadian-controlled private corporation all or substantially all of the fair market value of the assets of which at that time is attributable to assets that are … used principally in an active business carried on primarily in Canada by the particular corporation or by a corporation related to it, …

Question

Does anything like an SDIRA LLC exist in Canada, specifically for a TFSA?

I ask because I cannot find even a scrap of information online about people actually exercising the option described in S3-F10-C1 ¶1.56. Not one article, not one advertisement, and not even a blurb on an estate planning website that suggests they'll help you set up such an account.

So... how do Canadian citizens usually go about doing the ¶1.56 “private equity retirement” thing?