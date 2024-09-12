0

To my understanding, an annuity is a contract you make with an insurance company let's say. You pay the principal and they commit to pay you regularly a certain for a period of time, which might be until your death.

My problems come with the regular payments and the goal of an annuity. I am very new to finance so take my questions with a grain of salt.

Are the regular payments supposed to give you back the principal (and maybe an interest) when the annuities stop ? Contrary to a bond, it is not clear to me if you are supposed to get all your money back at the end. I have only seen that you get regular payments. If they are huge yes, if they are small why paying for the contract ?

From what I understand naively, either it is

  1. a service you pay for them to keep the money and make you payments later, when you might need it, so you are guaranteed to lose some money,
  2. an invesment you make, which is supposed to give your money back at the end, the risk being that the insurance company fails before it happens,
  3. an investment you make, but depending on the income you will get, you might lose or win money at the end.

Is one of the three somewhat close to reality ?

What is the discount rate, or the interest rate that is used for the computation of the present value of an annuity (see here for example) ? Does it have anything to do with the regular payment ?

    google.com/search?q=annuities+explained
    – MTA
    Commented 54 mins ago
    This question is similar to: Understanding annuities with respect to Term Life insurance. If you believe it’s different, please edit the question, make it clear how it’s different and/or how the answers on that question are not helpful for your problem.
    – littleadv
    Commented 20 mins ago
  • It's closest to 2, though the risk of the insurance company failing is not typically a consideration. You certainly get more back in most cases, though there are variable annuities where you might get back less, which would be closer to #3
    – D Stanley
    Commented 2 mins ago

1 Answer 1

In brief, with an annuity you are purchasing a guaranteed income stream at a constant rate even if you outlive the initial principal and the returns upon it. The insurance company, looking at their actuarial tables, is betting that you do not outlive the money and/or that they can make enough profit investing it to more than pay for the payments they make to you, either of which represents profit to them.

I purchased an annuity with about 5% of my retirement investments, to give myself a higher guaranteed income stream then Social Security. (And perhaps a better guaranteed one, if certain politicians ever have their way, though I honestly believe their threats are mostly fear tactic campaigning than reality.) but it's a small amount because it is just a safety net and reassurance; I believe I will do better by simply keeping my money invested until I need it.

