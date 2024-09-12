To my understanding, an annuity is a contract you make with an insurance company let's say. You pay the principal and they commit to pay you regularly a certain for a period of time, which might be until your death.

My problems come with the regular payments and the goal of an annuity. I am very new to finance so take my questions with a grain of salt.

Are the regular payments supposed to give you back the principal (and maybe an interest) when the annuities stop ? Contrary to a bond, it is not clear to me if you are supposed to get all your money back at the end. I have only seen that you get regular payments. If they are huge yes, if they are small why paying for the contract ?

From what I understand naively, either it is

a service you pay for them to keep the money and make you payments later, when you might need it, so you are guaranteed to lose some money, an invesment you make, which is supposed to give your money back at the end, the risk being that the insurance company fails before it happens, an investment you make, but depending on the income you will get, you might lose or win money at the end.

Is one of the three somewhat close to reality ?

What is the discount rate, or the interest rate that is used for the computation of the present value of an annuity (see here for example) ? Does it have anything to do with the regular payment ?