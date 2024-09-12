To my understanding, an annuity is a contract you make with an insurance company let's say. You pay the principal and they commit to pay you regularly a certain for a period of time, which might be until your death.
My problems come with the regular payments and the goal of an annuity. I am very new to finance so take my questions with a grain of salt.
Are the regular payments supposed to give you back the principal (and maybe an interest) when the annuities stop ? Contrary to a bond, it is not clear to me if you are supposed to get all your money back at the end. I have only seen that you get regular payments. If they are huge yes, if they are small why paying for the contract ?
From what I understand naively, either it is
- a service you pay for them to keep the money and make you payments later, when you might need it, so you are guaranteed to lose some money,
- an invesment you make, which is supposed to give your money back at the end, the risk being that the insurance company fails before it happens,
- an investment you make, but depending on the income you will get, you might lose or win money at the end.
Is one of the three somewhat close to reality ?
What is the discount rate, or the interest rate that is used for the computation of the present value of an annuity (see here for example) ? Does it have anything to do with the regular payment ?