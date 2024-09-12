I just got a new job and I'm trying to decide how much to contribute to my retirement. I know Roth has a $7000/yr limit but what i can't find is if that amount includes any employer contributions? My job matches up to 4%, I would be putting in 4% (to bring me to that $7000) but if they matched me it would put exceed that $7000 limit, by double. So I need to know if their match counts.
A Roth IRA is an individual plan, separate from what your employer offers. You may be confusing it with a Roth 401(k) at work, where your employer can match contributions--albeit into a pre-tax 401(k). 401(k)s have a higher limit: $23,000 for younger employees in 2024.
Your employer's contributions have no effect on what you can contribute to your Roth IRA.
they have no effect on 401k limits, either Commented 47 mins ago
So if I want their match contributions I would need to also contribute to their 403B (their non profit so no 401k), then the Roth is my contributions alone? Commented 38 mins ago