I just got a new job and I'm trying to decide how much to contribute to my retirement. I know Roth has a $7000/yr limit but what i can't find is if that amount includes any employer contributions? My job matches up to 4%, I would be putting in 4% (to bring me to that $7000) but if they matched me it would put exceed that $7000 limit, by double. So I need to know if their match counts.

New contributor
A Roth IRA is an individual plan, separate from what your employer offers. You may be confusing it with a Roth 401(k) at work, where your employer can match contributions--albeit into a pre-tax 401(k). 401(k)s have a higher limit: $23,000 for younger employees in 2024.

Your employer's contributions have no effect on what you can contribute to your Roth IRA.

  • they have no effect on 401k limits, either
    – littleadv
    Commented 47 mins ago
  • So if I want their match contributions I would need to also contribute to their 403B (their non profit so no 401k), then the Roth is my contributions alone?
    – Nicole Miller
    Commented 38 mins ago

