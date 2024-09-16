A Roth IRA is an individual plan, separate from what your employer offers. You may be confusing it with a Roth 401(k) at work, where your employer can match contributions--albeit into a pre-tax 401(k). 401(k)s have a higher limit: $23,000 for younger employees in 2024.

Your employer's contributions have no effect on what you can contribute to your Roth IRA.