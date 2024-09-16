3

I just got a new job and I'm trying to decide how much to contribute to my retirement. I know Roth has a $7000/yr limit. Does that amount include any employer contributions? My job matches up to 4%; I would be putting in 4% (to bring me to that $7000) but if they matched me it would put exceed that $7000 limit, by double. So, I need to know if their match counts.

A Roth IRA is an individual plan, separate from what your employer offers. You may be confusing it with a Roth 401(k) at work, where your employer can match contributions--albeit into a pre-tax 401(k). 401(k)s have a higher limit: $23,000 for younger employees in 2024.

Your employer's contributions have no effect on what you can contribute to your Roth IRA.

  • they have no effect on 401k limits, either
    – littleadv
    Commented Sep 12 at 3:06
  • So if I want their match contributions I would need to also contribute to their 403B (their non profit so no 401k), then the Roth is my contributions alone?
    – Nicole Miller
    Commented Sep 12 at 3:15
    To clarify -- nothing you or your employer contributed to a work 401(k) or 403(b) (Roth or otherwise) will impact your ability to contribute to a personal Roth IRA. At work you may have the option to contribute to a a 403(b) in either Roth or traditional forms. This is a completely separate pool of money than personal IRAs with separate limits. Prior to 2024, if you contributed to a Roth 403(b), then employer contributions/matching would be to a pre-tax 403(b) account. In theory in 2024 employers may match to a Roth 403(b), but that is uncommon.
    – Jeremy Richards
    Commented Sep 12 at 14:00
    IIRC, the only relationship between 401k and IRA is that being covered by a 401k at work may limit your ability to make tax-deductible contributions to a regular IRA (Roth IRA contributions are never deductible). Non-deductible contributions are not affected.
    – Barmar
    Commented Sep 12 at 16:50
    @CraigW: My understanding is that employer Roth matching will be handled as showing still as a pre-tax deduction, but at the end of the year you will receive a 1099 showing those funds as income to you. It is your responsibility to reconcile that at tax time.
    – Jeremy Richards
    Commented Sep 13 at 17:13

