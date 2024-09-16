I just got a new job and I'm trying to decide how much to contribute to my retirement. I know Roth has a $7000/yr limit. Does that amount include any employer contributions? My job matches up to 4%; I would be putting in 4% (to bring me to that $7000) but if they matched me it would put exceed that $7000 limit, by double. So, I need to know if their match counts.
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 982 times
New contributor
Add a comment |
1 Answer
A Roth IRA is an individual plan, separate from what your employer offers. You may be confusing it with a Roth 401(k) at work, where your employer can match contributions--albeit into a pre-tax 401(k). 401(k)s have a higher limit: $23,000 for younger employees in 2024.
Your employer's contributions have no effect on what you can contribute to your Roth IRA.
-
they have no effect on 401k limits, either Commented Sep 12 at 3:06
-
So if I want their match contributions I would need to also contribute to their 403B (their non profit so no 401k), then the Roth is my contributions alone? Commented Sep 12 at 3:15
-
2To clarify -- nothing you or your employer contributed to a work 401(k) or 403(b) (Roth or otherwise) will impact your ability to contribute to a personal Roth IRA. At work you may have the option to contribute to a a 403(b) in either Roth or traditional forms. This is a completely separate pool of money than personal IRAs with separate limits. Prior to 2024, if you contributed to a Roth 403(b), then employer contributions/matching would be to a pre-tax 403(b) account. In theory in 2024 employers may match to a Roth 403(b), but that is uncommon. Commented Sep 12 at 14:00
-
1IIRC, the only relationship between 401k and IRA is that being covered by a 401k at work may limit your ability to make tax-deductible contributions to a regular IRA (Roth IRA contributions are never deductible). Non-deductible contributions are not affected.– BarmarCommented Sep 12 at 16:50
-
1@CraigW: My understanding is that employer Roth matching will be handled as showing still as a pre-tax deduction, but at the end of the year you will receive a 1099 showing those funds as income to you. It is your responsibility to reconcile that at tax time. Commented Sep 13 at 17:13