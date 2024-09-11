theirs a woman approached me on fb saying she likes my profile picture and wants to do a mural of me. she said her client is gonna fund her 2500. i get 500 for letting them paint a picture of me. she told me that the clients account manager will be texting me. her client says she is fine to send me a check for mobile deposit to my email address for easier access because i also need part of funds to get the art supplies to complete the painting and asking for my full name and email address where the check sent to