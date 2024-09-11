theirs a woman approached me on fb saying she likes my profile picture and wants to do a mural of me. she said her client is gonna fund her 2500. i get 500 for letting them paint a picture of me. she told me that the clients account manager will be texting me. her client says she is fine to send me a check for mobile deposit to my email address for easier access because i also need part of funds to get the art supplies to complete the painting and asking for my full name and email address where the check sent to
Yes, a scam. If someone wants to pay you for something, there's no need for this extra nonsense. In this scam, you deposit the check, you give them the 'extra' money in an irreversible way, then the deposit is reversed and you are out $2k+fees.– Hart COCommented 51 mins ago
