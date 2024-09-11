I have the following problem. I want to create a bank account for my foreigner owned LLC in the US. I plan on using Chase. However I would like to have very low foreign transaction fees to Europe and if possible even low fees for card payments in Europe. What kind of service do I need to solve this problem? Can a business account have something like a travellers card? Are there any other solutions? Chase and other banks seem to have 2-3% transaction fees to Europe, which is too high for my purposes. I know there are fintecs like mercury and wise but they are considered unreliable for higher volumes or keeping more than 10.000 USD.