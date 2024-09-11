I have a multi-year guaranteed annuity at a fixed rate of interest. I am allowed to withdraw the full value at three years without a surrender charge.

The annuity includes the statement:

GUARANTEED MINIMUM CASH SURRENDER VALUE

The Guaranteed Minimum Cash Surrender Value equals 87.5% of the premium paid accumulated at the Nonforfeiture Interest Rate, less any prior partial surrenders and related surrender charges accumulated at the Nonforfeiture Interest Rate, less $50 per year accumulated at the Nonforfeiture Interest Rate, and less deductions for any required taxes, accumulated at the Nonforfeiture Interest Rate. All of the above are accumulated to the date of surrender.

The Nonforfeiture Interest Rate is lower than the fixed rate. And there are no fees at any point in the annuity.

What does the GUARANTEED MINIMUM CASH SURRENDER VALUE mean. When would it be applied?