I have two bank accounts in Canada: one with Scotiabank and the other with Tangerine (an online bank).

My Scotiabank account is only in Canadian dollars, while my Tangerine account has both Canadian and USD options.

I have $5,000 USD in cash and want to deposit it into my Tangerine USD account. However, Tangerine has no physical branches, so they don’t accept cash deposits.

Opening a USD account at Scotiabank would involve fees. Is there a fast and easy way to deposit this cash into my Tangerine USD account?

  • Honestly I am at a loss. I like to travel internationally and have no idea how to get a good price on my destination currency. It seems like the kiosks at the airports are about the best deal. They tend to be far better deals then banks themselves. Most of the time, I use a card and get a good exchange rate that way. ATMs are a rip off.
    – Pete B.
    Commented 30 mins ago
  • It looks like Tangerine allows deposits through Scotiabank ABMs, have you checked?
    – littleadv
    Commented 16 mins ago

