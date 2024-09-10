I have two bank accounts in Canada: one with Scotiabank and the other with Tangerine (an online bank).

My Scotiabank account is only in Canadian dollars, while my Tangerine account has both Canadian and USD options.

I have $5,000 USD in cash and want to deposit it into my Tangerine USD account. However, Tangerine has no physical branches, so they don’t accept cash deposits.

Opening a USD account at Scotiabank would involve fees. Is there a fast and easy way to deposit this cash into my Tangerine USD account?