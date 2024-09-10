-1

As per Behavioural finance, the customer's behavioral bias profile can give the following info: Loss Aversion: The tendency to prefer avoiding losses over acquiring equivalent gains. Overconfidence: An inflated belief in one’s ability to predict or control outcomes, often leading to risky decisions. Anchoring: Relying too heavily on the first piece of information encountered when making decisions. Herding: The tendency to follow the actions of a larger group, even if those actions are irrational.

Hence, For financial/investment advisor, Customer's behavioral bias profile generated from Linkedin can give some insights into clients like what they like, and what is their profession. It can be a helpful tool in several ways:

  • to understand customers better, that is, understanding customer personality, what they might like what they might not like.
  • To check your compatibility with the prospect, that is, checking for common grounds which you utilize to make your arguments.
  • To personalize your emails, that is, write more personalized effective emails
  • To understand do/don't in qualification/prospecting, that is, to understand what things to do while engaging customers and what to avoid.

In this context,I have question for financial advisors, whether a customer's behavioral bias profile created from his LinkedIn will help you in ------

  • To understand customers better
  • To check your compatibility with the prospect
  • To personalize my selling approach
  • To personalize my emails
  • To understand do/don't in qualification/prospecting
  • No, It won't help at all
