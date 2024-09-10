As per Behavioural finance, the customer's behavioral bias profile can give the following info: Loss Aversion: The tendency to prefer avoiding losses over acquiring equivalent gains. Overconfidence: An inflated belief in one’s ability to predict or control outcomes, often leading to risky decisions. Anchoring: Relying too heavily on the first piece of information encountered when making decisions. Herding: The tendency to follow the actions of a larger group, even if those actions are irrational.

Hence, For financial/investment advisor, Customer's behavioral bias profile generated from Linkedin can give some insights into clients like what they like, and what is their profession. It can be a helpful tool in several ways:

to understand customers better, that is, understanding customer personality, what they might like what they might not like.

To check your compatibility with the prospect, that is, checking for common grounds which you utilize to make your arguments.

To personalize your emails, that is, write more personalized effective emails

To understand do/don't in qualification/prospecting, that is, to understand what things to do while engaging customers and what to avoid.

In this context,I have question for financial advisors, whether a customer's behavioral bias profile created from his LinkedIn will help you in ------