I realized post factum that I forgot to pay for parking at a country park in the UK. There were signs and payment machines, but for various reasons I forgot to do it.

Today I got a payment notice from, it seems, the outsourced manager of the parking, initialparking.co.uk . Their digital footprint is of a genuine parking enforcement company, but using unpleasant practices, such as fining even over tiny overruns, fining people who entered carparks but left without finding a free space, or placing broken payment machines and then fining people. It is the only company I ever saw on Trustpilot with a score of 1.1

Looking at their webpage, payment options are by phone (card), online by card via their own card processor (no 3rd party option like PayPal or stripe), or via cheque. The payment processor (econ6) has 0 online reviews, or any presence at all. The letter includes pictures and timestamps that tally with my visit. It is the only time I have been there, so it would be very hard for someone to spoof these details.

So... I know I forgot to pay, and I am happy to pay a fine. The letter itself appears legit. However, I don't want to part with my debit card details, given the scammy appearance of the company. Payment by cheque would be possible, if awkward, but I cannot get confirmation of payment - again, I don't trust the company to act in good faith.

Any suggestions as to what can be done? Do I have a good chance requesting payment by bank transfer (where they never handle my card details)? I'm contemplating paying, then cancelling the card, but that is of course somewhat inconvenient.

Another idea I just saw is that apparently Klarna (which I don't otherwise use) does do a one time Visa card, with a spending limit. I can't find any reviews of this particular service though. Might that be a good option?

  • 1
    but I cannot get confirmation of payment - cashed cheque? Also, what about paying with a credit card?
    – littleadv
    Commented 19 hours ago
  • @littleadv I don't trust the vendor to keep my card details secure, I'd be concerned about my card details being compromised, by careless handling or otherwise. As for cheque, I don't have their bank details. The cheque option means sending them a paper cheque by post.
    – Bennet
    Commented 19 hours ago
  • 14
    Credit cards have very robust anti-fraud protections and warranties. To your point, it's the least sensitive piece of information you can provide anyone from all the options you've listed. Worst case you report a fraudulent transaction and get a new card if something happens, no other damage to you as long as you pay attention to your card account. As to cheques, even paper cheque has to be cashed and posted to your account - that's a proof of payment.
    – littleadv
    Commented 19 hours ago
  • I can send a cheque in good time, the company can be awkward and apply penalty fares for late payment - I cannot easily timestamp the payment, as it were.
    – Bennet
    Commented 19 hours ago
  • 1
    Any UK bank will revert and refund a fraudulent payment after a simple phonecall, I would not worry about it.
    – Jack Aidley
    Commented 6 hours ago

A credit card is the best form of payment in this scenario, except for paying cash in person of course if that were an option. A credit card gives you several benefits:

  • Immediate confirmation of the payment and amount. Then final confirmation a few days later.
  • Much easier to deal with fraud if your account numbers do get leaked. Especially compared to giving your bank account details for a draft or using a debit card.
  • Like you said, you can pay the fine then zero the card and cancel it. But in my opinion, that is a bit of an overreaction.

You may even be able to use a service (from your CC-issuing bank or a third-party) to generate a one time use, temporary card number. This essentially removes any chance of fraud on the parking companies part. Or at least moves it to a more scrupulous company.

  • 1
    are you in the UK? While I agree with the meat of your answer, I have never seen a UK CC provider that offers virtual / one-time-use credit cards as per your last para, other than Klarna as already mentioned by the OP. They seem much more common in the US, from what I've seen here.
    – Vicky
    Commented 9 hours ago
  • 3
    This is a fine i.e. there is an obligation to pay: surely this implies that the Legal Tender rules are relevant and they are /obliged/ to accept cash?
    – Mark Morgan Lloyd
    Commented 9 hours ago
  • Another advantage to using a credit card, assuming you pay at least the minimum amount every month, is building up a good credit score.  (That may become important if you don't yet have a mortgage or other loan, but later want to get one.)  And of course, if you pay it off in full every month, a card with no annual fee costs you nothing.  (It may even earn you a tiny amount, from extra interest in your bank account during the month.)
    – gidds
    Commented 7 hours ago
  • 1
    @MarkMorganLloyd it's not a fine - only a court can impose one of those. It's probably labelled a "Penalty Charge Notice"
    – AakashM
    Commented 6 hours ago
  • 3
    @Vicky while not a physical bank, Revolut is a credit card (well, debit card) provider based in the UK and does offer one-time-use cards.
    – terdon
    Commented 6 hours ago
Another option could be Revolut, an online bank based in the UK, which also offers single use, throwaway virtual cards for online transactions. You would need to get an account with them first, and then you can create your virtual card.

Even if you don't create a virtual card, you are free to transfer only the funds you need to pay your fine into the Revolut account, meaning that nobody can steal any more than that anyway.

Revolut are a trusted company, they have a 4.1 rating on Trustpilot as of this writing, and I have personally been using them for several years, both privately and at work (the company I work for uses them to issue company cards and pay employees).

  • This is the best answer, disposable cards are designed for exactly this purpose
    – Danny Beckett
    Commented 23 mins ago
  • I really don't understand this fascination with disposable cards... What problem are they solving? The OP is talking about their own personal feeling, not a real need.
    – littleadv
    Commented 12 mins ago
Write the cheque.

The nice thing about cheques is that if the payment is disputed then there is a record of who cashed it and where the money went. If they claim they didn't get it then just tell them you paid. If they try to make a court claim the record will show they deposited it. Also, because you are in the UK, they cannot make withdrawals from your account just using the info on the cheque. If you want to pay extra for additional peace of mind, send it recorded delivery.

You should not be as concerned as you seem to be be about the reputation of the company. They may not be concerned about their reputation, but the "country park" that contracts with them probably is. If they start stealing people's money, and it becomes public knowledge then their customers will drop them like a hot brick. High pressure and devious tactics is one thing, and probably accounts for the low TrustPilot score. Stealing money is something else again.

