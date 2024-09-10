I realized post factum that I forgot to pay for parking at a country park in the UK. There were signs and payment machines, but for various reasons I forgot to do it.

Today I got a payment notice from, it seems, the outsourced manager of the parking, initialparking.co.uk . Their digital footprint is of a genuine parking enforcement company, but using unpleasant practices, such as fining even over tiny overruns, fining people who entered carparks but left without finding a free space, or placing broken payment machines and then fining people. It is the only company I ever saw on Trustpilot with a score of 1.1

Looking at their webpage, payment options are by phone (card), online by card via their own card processor (no 3rd party option like PayPal or stripe), or via cheque. The payment processor (econ6) has 0 online reviews, or any presence at all. The letter includes pictures and timestamps that tally with my visit. It is the only time I have been there, so it would be very hard for someone to spoof these details.

So... I know I forgot to pay, and I am happy to pay a fine. The letter itself appears legit. However, I don't want to part with my debit card details, given the scammy appearance of the company. Payment by cheque would be possible, if awkward, but I cannot get confirmation of payment - again, I don't trust the company to act in good faith.

Any suggestions as to what can be done? Do I have a good chance requesting payment by bank transfer (where they never handle my card details)? I'm contemplating paying, then cancelling the card, but that is of course somewhat inconvenient.

Another idea I just saw is that apparently Klarna (which I don't otherwise use) does do a one time Visa card, with a spending limit. I can't find any reviews of this particular service though. Might that be a good option?