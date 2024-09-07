I was thinking that it seems the real estate near some Fortune 5 or Fortune 50 companies (such as Oracle Corp), the houses near the lagoon with 4 bedrooms were going at US$450k in 1995. Today, every one of them are at least $2.5M.

If I use the formula:

(2500000 / 450000.0) ** (1 / (2024 - 1995.0))

(with ** meaning to the power of), that will give me 1.0609141904768202 .

So that means for the past 30 years, the rate of the price of the house increasing was 6% on average (compounding rate).

So I thought about, how is real estate near high tech companies compared to high tech companies themselves.

If I invest in one single company, it could go south some day. If I invest in QQQ, the Nasdaq top 100 companies that are not financial ones, so mostly high tech, then it is 10% increase per year for the past 30 years.

And I never thought getting 10% is so difficult.

Now, however, if I have faith in high tech for the next 25 or 30 years, then I can assume people can in general afford a 5% increase in real estate price nearby. If one company (like Oracle) cannot make it big, the Facebook or Google nearby can make it big anyway, so people in general will "fight for" the houses nearby. (within 20 minutes of driving, I think).

So with a 5% increase in mind, if I just put down 20% down payment, that means my leverage is really 5x, and then means I can get 25% annually and compounding?

But maybe the problem is about scaling: I cannot buy 6 or 9 or 12 houses without driving myself crazy. However, even if I can just scale it to 3 or 4 houses, at 25% rate, that will mean, let's say 3.5 houses x $2.5M today, which is $8.75M , and that will be quite enough for retirement.

Actually, if I can scale it consistently at 25% per year, that will mean, starting with $100k,

100000 * 1.25 ** 30

which is $80M after 30 years. But I think it is the problem of scaling that limited the process, but regardless, it is much better than QQQ, which is

100000 * 1.10 ** 30

and that is only $1.7M today.

From $100k to $8.75M today, it is

(8.75 / 0.1) ** (1 / (2024 - 1995.0))

which is 1.1667177226608754 , so that means I am getting 16.67% per year. (so if not 25%, then 16.67%, which can still yield a much better result than 10%).

Is that thinking correct?