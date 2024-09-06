A quick question on interest abatement. It seems like there's really no reason why IRS could abate interest on underpayment of tax except for a mistake on part of IRS which led to a delay or something.

What if some poor person gets into a car accident and falls into a coma for 10 years while being the only person who knows that he owes gift tax, for instance, but never having the chance to file or pay, and IRS never issues any notice or does not in any way notify anyone from his family or any related tax professional that this person owes this tax. Then if this person wakes up after 10 years of coma, will IRS seriously demand payment of interest for all these years and there's nothing anyone can do?