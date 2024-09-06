In Germany it's possible to take part in online surveys using sites like Toluna, Meinungsstudie.de ...

In Germany it's also possible to earn up to 410 Euros per year tax-free.

So one can make up to 410 Euros from online surveys without paying taxes.

Now it's not really clear, "when" is this money considered to be "made"?

Many of these sites don't immediately transfer money made from online surveys to a valid bank account but rather use some kind of "platform token" or "platform currency" that can be used in exchange for gift cards (that can be redeemed at Amazon etc.), or to cash out the money to said bank account (Paypal also seems to be used quite often).

So this seems to work like a credit item, doesn't it?

Since we can earn up to 410 Euros per year tax-free, is it actually possible to do preparatory work in one year?

Example

Eg., person A makes 400 Euros in year 2023 from online surveys which he then cashes out tax-free in the same year (2023). Still in year 2023, he collects platform tokens worth 100 Euros. Then, in year 2024, he cashes out these platform tokens he accumulated in back in year 2023 (worth 100 Euros). Would these 100 Eurors be subject to taxation in year 2023 (since the platform tokens have been made in 2023) or is this money subject to taxation in year 2024?