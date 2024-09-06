0

I was recently watching some videos about the "Chase Bank Glitch" and I was wondering how much people have made from check fraud. And how how often are people caught for fraud? Why do you think people are convinced that they can get away with fraud? How often is fraud detected? How much do people get away with from check fraud?

Improve this question
New contributor
Murray Heidenreich is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
5
  • 2
    "Why do you think people are convinced that they can get away with fraud?" Because they are stupid and believe what "influencers" on TikTok tell them?
    – D Stanley
    Commented 1 hour ago
  • The rest of the question is too broad - you might get an AI search to compile some stats for you
    – D Stanley
    Commented 1 hour ago
  • It also is more an economics question (statistics) than a personal finance question (what does it mean for the individual).
    – keshlam
    Commented 42 mins ago
  • And criminals, at least the common variety, are generally folks who can't succeed at anything else.
    – keshlam
    Commented 41 mins ago
  • 1
    @DStanley You've misspelled the word "idiots" in your first comment :-)
    – TripeHound
    Commented 15 mins ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .