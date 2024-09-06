I am considering bunching several years of charitable donations into a single year with a donor-advised fund (DAF). I'm having some trouble with the calculations because it seems that there are a few variables, and would appreciate your thoughts.

The context:

My marginal tax rate is about 34% including state and local taxes

I donate about $2,500 per year to charity

I am considering bunching $10k into a donation this year to a DAF, so 4 years of donations

I would then itemize. My SALT deduction would be $10k, so with the donation I'd have $20k in itemized deductions. Therefore I would be $5,400 above the standard deduction (individual $14,600), and reduce my taxes by $(5,400 * .34) = $1,836

At first this seemed to me like a slam dunk, but it's harder to think about when you consider the broader context:

If I pull together the $10k from my paychecks now, that is $10k that I will not be immediately putting into the stock market (VT), because that's where all my excess money goes

After I setup the DAF I will no longer make additional charitable donations out of my paycheck, thus increasing my stock purchases after the DAF is setup, and it will even out after 4 years. However this will not fully offset the previous point as they will be later in time and therefore (on average) grow less

If I setup the DAF I would not be putting the money within the DAF into stocks, because it is short term-ish. Schwab recommended 60% money market and 40% fixed income. This is also a "cost" compared with the stock purchases I would otherwise make as per my first point (though the balance would be more stable which is a benefit). Technically I could put the money in the DAF into stocks, but it seems like it's violating typical asset allocation advice for my situation, so I don't think I'd do that.

Given these complexities, now I'm not sure how to calculate if it's still worth it. Can anybody help me figure out how to think about this?