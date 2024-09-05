I'm managing a bank account for a group of us. There is (say) $1,000 in the bank account (set up as a checking account under assets) - how should I manage the allocation of a quarter of the total to Alf, Bert, Charlie, and Dave?

I don't want any transactions in the bank-account - as there are none - but need to know that each of them 'owns' a quarter of it, and I can then any spend on behalf of one or more of them could be allocated appropriately...

Not sure whether I need to set up 'asset', 'equity' or 'liability' accounts for ABC+D...

I would then like to recognise any bank-account payments appropriately split between those relevant... so I know a) how much the bank balance should be, and b) how much is 'owned' by A, B, C & D.

Slowly getting my head around this double-entry stuff...!

Thanks!