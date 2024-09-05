I am trying to determine whether I qualify for tax treaty benefits, specifically in the context of the W8-BEN form. I know similar questions have been asked before on here, but they seem to be all concerned with students/research fellows living in the US, which is not my case.

I am a citizen of country A but I currently live, receive income and pay taxes in country B. Country A has a tax treaty with the US, and I would like to know if I qualify as resident of country A solely based on my citizenship.

I guess my question boils down to: is "residence" for eligibility for tax treaty benefits equivalent to "residence for tax purposes"?