I am receiving monthly compensation for having to move due to the demolition of my apartment building. I have two choices for the compensation:

Take the compensation, at $755/month for the duration of the construction project for the new building. This will likely take five years. Total value: $45,300. If I factor in a 2% inflation rate, the total value (in today's dollars) is $43,524. Take a lump sum payout, valued at three years' worth of compensation. Total value: $27,180.

At the moment I can't afford to purchase property so putting a lump sum towards a down payment is off the table.

The question is this: should I take the three-year lump sum and invest it up front? Or should I take the monthly amount, and invest it each month until the payments stop coming (estimated to be five years)?

The total value of the monthly amount over five years, even adjusted for inflation, is still more than the lump sum payment. But depending on how the market goes in the next five years, I could be loosing out on gains (or losses) by not having put $27,180 into the market at the outside.

If I did take the lump sum and invest it, I'd have to have earnings of 60% over five years in order to break even with the inflation-adjusted five-year amount of $43,524. Based on historical trends, 60% over five years doesn't seem crazy, but it is definitely optimistic.

What do y'all think?