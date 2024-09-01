Silly me, invested some money thru an Exodus app to then see the investment pool to a ridiculous amount very quickly on a website called Lenttrade. After asking for a withdrawal amount to be paid of 5k, I paid it...to then be asked for money for a withdrawal pin $2300. The bank stopped releasing anymore money at this last stage and flagged it as a scam. Is it silly to think a crypto retrieval company can help get the money back... or I am just another scammed person