Silly me, invested some money thru an Exodus app to then see the investment pool to a ridiculous amount very quickly on a website called Lenttrade. After asking for a withdrawal amount to be paid of 5k, I paid it...to then be asked for money for a withdrawal pin $2300. The bank stopped releasing anymore money at this last stage and flagged it as a scam. Is it silly to think a crypto retrieval company can help get the money back... or I am just another scammed person
This question is similar to: I am asked to complete my withdrawal transaction with COT fee of 1200 dollars.
Sorry, but yes - you're another scammed person. There's nothing to retrieve since you willingly gave them your money, and "crypto retrieval" is just another scam anyway.– littleadvCommented 36 mins ago
