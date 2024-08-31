My question is about "Cash flow from assets", outlined in this formula:

Cash flow from assets = Cash flow to creditors + Cash flow to stockholders

I am learning that the cash flow from assets is given by:

operating cash flow

capital spending

and change in net working capital.

My understanding is that we want to consider:

operating cash flow -- basically, the money the company has (hopefully) made, after tax, and not considering non-cash parts (depreciation) and financing costs (interest).

MINUS

change in net working capital -- my understanding of this is that if the net working capital has increased, it means that some of the money from the operating cashflow is "tied up" in current assets AND current liabilities, and it shouldn't be part of the "flow" of the money that came in. Is my intuitive understanding correct?

MINUS

capital spending -- this is the money spent on machinery, buildings, etc. What puzzles me here is the missing word "change". This is not "change in capital spending", but simply "capital spending". If I borrow 1mil to buy a building, that 1mil will be part of the counted cashflow since it's "capital spending" (?!?). The fact that there is a loan for 1mil is not going to be considered (?!?!?) -- unlike the previous point, which is the "change in working capital". Helo?

I am very confused about this one. Why are current assets "deltaed" whereas fixed assets are't?