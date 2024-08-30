0

I will keep my question extremely succinct. Very succinctly, for a mortgage you put a deposit, you get a loan, and you pay interest on that loan for N years until your principal (say M) is paid and you gain possession of the property.

I see one specific advantage of such a mechanism : one is able to guarantee that after N years, you will be owning a property of value M (with the assumption that housing prices are non-decreasing). Also, one will also carry the capital gains of any appreciation of the value of the property (again, based on a consequence of our assumption).

Is one able to set up a similar structured option/derivative/swap or anything from finance to somehow “behave” similar to a mortgage (i.e. I buy it with a deposit, pay instalments on it, and receive a possibly appreciated asset some time later).

  I'm not sure why that doesn't simply translate to long-term investment, or, if you want more safety at the risk of less growth, bank accounts.
