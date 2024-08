I have a CSV with rows like this:

1724760000,"American Express","Payment",1234.56

When I run hledger import data/tmp.csv -f data/current.ledger --rules-file data/checking.csv.rules with date-format set to %s (number of whole seconds since the Unix epoch), the journal entries have dates that are all 1970-01-01 , but they should be 2024-08-27 . Am I missing something here, or is this a bug?

The entire rules file: