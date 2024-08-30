I need to fetch the constituent stocks of Nifty 50 over the years, say starting from 2015. If I am not wrong the index weightage is reviewed and updated every 6 months. I need to know—starting 2015—what were the constituents of index and how it changed (new entrants and exits) during each review.

I posed this question to Microsoft Co-pilot but it spit out links like below

But these only provide historical index value and not the constituents.

How to get historical index stock composition of Nifty 50, Nifty Next 50 and other indexes over the years?