From this NYT article (https://www.nytimes.com/2024/08/29/us/politics/donors-harris-tax-ultrawealthy.html):
"The billionaire minimum income tax could be particularly costly for ultrarich tech executives who derive their wealth from owning slices of companies they helped start. Rather than selling their shares of companies, triggering taxes, those Americans can take out tax-free loans backed by the stock they own to finance their lifestyles."
So say a founder of a tech company is worth 500 million Dollars according to his stake in the stock of the company. If he were to sell some stock, he would pay 20% capital gains tax (assume long-term holdings at highest income bracket). According to this article, he can use his stock as collateral and just borrow the money from a bank.
My question is if the founder borrows 100 million Dollars from the bank, he will still have to pay back 100 million Dollars with interest no matter how many years down the line. Wouldn't he still have to sell stock eventually to pay back the loan? So how is this "cheaper" than the 20% capital gains tax? And what if his company goes bankrupt? Then won't those shares become worthless and he won't have a way to come up with 100 million Dollars plus interest?