In the factsheet for the S&P 400 dated July 31st, it states that the 'P/E (Projected)' is 16.36. However, the factsheet for the SPDR S&P 400 ETF from the same date reports a 'Price/Earnings Ratio FY1' of 17.50. Given that the ETF's tracking error is very low, why is there a relatively large discrepancy in the reported P/E ratios?