People that get financial help like public assistance or social security, if they get a financial gift from others, or maybe they get lucky and sell one song lyrics, or sell a painting that is a on-again-off-again hobby, can lose their assistance / their benefits. The royalties for the song could be cents but I was told it would be seen as a job I could make a living at and I would lose my benefits (true). So, I am not a person trying to hide that I am working a full time job or anything and collecting benefits I shouldnt be. I just have periodic bouts of energy with my little hobbies and I would like to try selling a painting or song lyrics, which if they became popular, of course I wouldn't need benefits. If I had an S-Corp, perhaps I could donate my time to it and it could pay taxes, run things, and it's primary business could be to donate money to charities. And at some point in the future, I could collect something down the line maybe but I'd be happy that the money would go to charity. I cannot earn it and send it right to charity, they'd still take away my benefits. With a corporation the IRS still gets taxes and if the biz starts making money so I could quit recieving my benefits, I could quit those and collect something, donations myself that I would have to then report. Living on a fixed income, disabled, doesn't give me the ability to just say oh I'll just quit and try my hobbies for awhile.