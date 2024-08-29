The import match editor only shows (many faulty) import rules every time after i imported lines. I only see a way to select and delete lines.
I would like to actually EDIT lines, so that I can use e.g. the account number of the other party to auto match. How can I edit import rules?
Examples:
I now have a line that says Match string: "Lidl sagt danke" This is mapped to account name "Food". I want the supermarket name "Lidl" to match with that account, no matter where this particular supermarket was (Obviously this one had been in Germany).
I now have the Bayesian Match string "date/time" matched to a certain account. If I can find out which transaction was used to generate this very annoying match, I can edit the string to a better, more error safe, match string.
I like to add exclusion strings that should never be used to match anything. As new strings like this are generated each time!: "Name:", "Account nr:", "description:", "JD" (my initials), "Mr.", "Smith" (my last name), "15-08-2024" or "22:58:13" (the specific date or time of a transaction). It seems very clear that the import matcher needs some work to exclude certain strings as well, espescially the ones that are on every bank transaction.