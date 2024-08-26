0

I am looking at the income statement for a (public) credit card company. It shows a certain amount of revenue. What I need to understand is what counts as revenue. For example, a credit card company processes a 100 dollar customer transaction. It pays the merchant 99 dollars and a few weeks later, receives 100 dollars from the customer. Does the credit card company get to report 100 dollars as revenue or does it report 1 dollar of revenue? It seems to me that it should report only 1 dollar of revenue but I do not know. What I would like to know is what the standard accounting practice is in this area?

Credit Card companies charge a transaction fee (typically around 2-3%, but it can vary) for every transaction they process.

Their revenue is the fee that is collected from (or withheld from) the merchant, not what the consumer "paid".

