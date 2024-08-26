My friends mom put down the down payment and closing costs on a house. She hasn't paid anything towards the mortgage, taxes, repairs or bills. She ended up moving to another state with his sister and even there she doesn't drop a dime. The sister has had it and told him shes sending her back. She won't go into assisted living and can't be required to either. He really doesn't want her back but he can't figure his way out, He's been in the house for 7 years and paid everything. He can't afford to pay her back the down payment and his interest is 3.5% so refinancing is out. She has no will so he gets it when she dies as its a joint ownership with right of survivorship. She has become intolerable and argues with him and his wife daily. Is there anyway to avoid him from having to let her back in the house? I know living in Florida they protect seniors but he needs protection from her. They also own the lot next door which was paid by her.(It was really cheap back then)
How can my friend tell his mom she can't move back in because she hasn't paid anything except the down payment and closing costs?
I am not a lawyer, and the friend should probably talk to one, but I don't think your friend has a way out of this. If the mother's name is on the deed then she (at least partially) owns the house. He can't legally keep her from moving into a house she owns.
It seems like the mother can't be bought out. So the best way out of this is probably to sell the house, decide on a fair split of the proceeds, and go their separate ways. Your friend will have to move obviously, but then they will be out of this whole obligation. It might be a good idea to sell the extra plot as well to totally sever the financial part of this relationship.
Personally, I think it was bad judgement on their part to accept all this financial help from their mother and not expect she would want anything in return.