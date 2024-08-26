I am not a lawyer, and the friend should probably talk to one, but I don't think your friend has a way out of this. If the mother's name is on the deed then she (at least partially) owns the house. He can't legally keep her from moving into a house she owns.

It seems like the mother can't be bought out. So the best way out of this is probably to sell the house, decide on a fair split of the proceeds, and go their separate ways. Your friend will have to move obviously, but then they will be out of this whole obligation. It might be a good idea to sell the extra plot as well to totally sever the financial part of this relationship.

Personally, I think it was bad judgement on their part to accept all this financial help from their mother and not expect she would want anything in return.