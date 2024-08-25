I'm willins cusmos , I tried to invest my savings into forex broker's trade since last year December have been trying to withdraw my savings and each time i try to withdraw i'm asked to pay for fees and Tax fees, last Month July 10th i discovered that it was all scam and i have already lost $450,000 US dollar's. I was referred by my bestie who know so much about the internet and he referred me to trustguarddigitalassetsrecovery@ aol dotcom , i emailed him and he asked me to get in touch on WhatsApp and i did as he instructed , after 32 hours of reaching out to wizard Truman Jovani . i received a notification on my phone screen and it was blockchain and my funds were recovered full without stories, i am writing this because a lot of people complain of being scammed online while trying to have these funds recovered, kindly email wizard Truman Jovani and tell him that you are from Willins C . Thank me later.