I'm trying to create an empty chart of accounts as described at https://wiki.gnucash.org/wiki/Closing_Books. It says: create an empty copy of your Chart of Accounts by selecting File->Export->Accounts. I do that, however the exported file is not empty, it contains all previous transactions. Effectively a copy of my current file. How do I get an empty copy? Thank you
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 7 times
New contributor
Did you first follow the instructions further up the page about closing the accounts?– VickyCommented 48 mins ago
