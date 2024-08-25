0

I'm trying to create an empty chart of accounts as described at https://wiki.gnucash.org/wiki/Closing_Books. It says: create an empty copy of your Chart of Accounts by selecting File->Export->Accounts. I do that, however the exported file is not empty, it contains all previous transactions. Effectively a copy of my current file. How do I get an empty copy? Thank you

Improve this question
New contributor
magic is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • Did you first follow the instructions further up the page about closing the accounts?
    – Vicky
    Commented 48 mins ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .