I was looking at the Annual Report (January 31, 2024) for Vanguard's "Vanguard Real Estate Index Funds". On page 15 of that report there is a section titled "Statement of Operations". In that section, under "Expenses" I see these entries:

Shareholders' Reports—Investor Shares 1 Shareholders' Reports—ETF Shares 1,287 Shareholders' Reports—Admiral Shares 355 Shareholders' Reports—Institutional Shares 158

The numbers are in thousands. This seems to say that it cost 1.3 million dollars to produce shareholder reports for the ETF shares. How can it cost so much just to produce a report? I realize there are may be more shareholders for an ETF but this number seems excessive