I am a UK citizen in my 30s that works in Academia. I have moved country for work almost every year for the past ~15 years. I regularly have to move country at short notice. Nowhere I have ever worked for has offered a workplace pension or similar, and usually I am technically not employed but paid as a contractor. I currently live in France, work in Switzerland and am paid by a Canadian university as a contractor.

I do not understand how to have savings or a pension in my situation. Whenever I look into savings accounts or private pensions they have rules that I have to be tax resident or similar. For an example this private pension seems good https://www.lloydsbank.com/pensions/ready-made-pension.html but under the requirements it says "you’re a UK taxpayer, you’re not a US person, and you’re under 74 years old".

How can I pay into a pension or similar in my situation?emphasized text