I live in California and have recently obtained my loan officer and insurance agent licenses. I am planning to register an S-Corp and launch a website to sell loan and insurance products. I do not intend to open a physical office anytime soon.

The issue I am facing is that I currently live in a rental property and would prefer not to use this address as my business address. I am unsure if I am even allowed to do that, as it seems the lease agreement might need to specify that I intend to use the rental address for business purposes.

From my research, it appears that postal services like UPS offer mailboxes that provide a real address, which can be used for registering a company. There are also services that offer registered agent services in addition to a mailbox or real address (Although I am unsure if I need a registered agent service because I don't know what exactly they're gonna do for me).

Please help me with your knowledge and experience, and provide the best advice you can.

P.S. I am curious if any of these mailbox services offer a way to forward mail to a second address (my home address) automatically, similar to a phone diversion service, but for mail.