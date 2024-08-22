I bought 3 shares @ $127.54.... Then I bought 9 more @ $107... My Average dropped from $127.54 to $112.14.

Then I sold all 12 @ $115, resulting in a profit.

Today I bought the same stock within 30 days, resulting in a Wash sale from the original 3 shares... That doesn't make sense because the lots are combined, the entire purpose of averaging down. If it was 2 lots for ANYTHING besides a purchase reference, Lot 1 would have stayed at $127.54 and Lot 2 would have been at $107.

I have averaged down probably hundreds of times and sold, never triggered a Wash Sale until now. I think it's Fidelity's screw up that they won't admit.