My bank (the Postal bank) has blocked me from transferring money through their website. I do not know why - they do not answer the phone. The only way I can transfer money is physically go to the post office and fill a physical form. This is very inconvenient, since I am currently working on a project and need to transfer money frequently.

I would like to make a one-time transfer of a large amount of money from my account to an account on some other platform, from which I can easily make transfers through a website. But I do not want to pay extra fees on this extra account.

I thought of opening an account in a digital bank (e.g. One-Zero, Pepper), where there is no fee; but I read many negative opinions about them.

Is there another platform where this is possible? E.g. is it possible to put money on a Paypal account, or another similar online platform? I do not need any sophisticated banking services - only the option to transfer money between accounts.