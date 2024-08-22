Let's say, if each year, I buy the top notch iPhone and Samsung phone, just to decide how to rebalance my US$500,000 investment in these two companies, are the cost of the phones tax deductible?

On the other hand, if I buy these two phones, and make YouTube videos, and they bring in $500 of income each year from YouTube, then are the cost of the phones tax deductible?

However, is it true that after 3 years, when the IRS and state tax board see that it is a business that loses money (the YouTube one), because the phones cost about $2000 and the revenue is $500, will then claim that such a business is more like a hobby and therefore disallow the tax write off for the future?