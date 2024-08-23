I contribute $3,000 every year for 24 years for an investment. Total contribution amount after 24 years is $72,000. The final value of my investment after 24 years is $103,000. How do you calculate the rate of return on my investment?
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 35 times
New contributor
-
4This sounds a lot like a homework/exam problem. Do you know how IRR is calculated? What have you tried? Are you allowed to use Excel? A Financial Calculator?– D StanleyCommented yesterday
-
This is real-life question from a financial illiterate person. Please advise the % return based on the situation provided.– user139185Commented 21 hours ago
