I’ve been investing in my company’s 401(k) for a while now, and since I didn’t know much about the financial market when I started, I just went with the default option: a target retirement date fund set for 2065.

After doing some research, I’ve grown concerned about the allocation strategy of this target date fund. Right now, it’s mostly in stocks, which I’m okay with. However, it also allocates around 20% to international stocks and some to bonds. As the target date approaches, the fund gradually shifts towards a heavier bond ETF or mutual fund (not actual bonds) allocation, which I’m starting to question. The problem with BND is that it NEVER matures, and can technically go lower and lower. Bonds are fine, but those ETF wrappers look weird to me.

My main concern is the type of bonds in this fund. From what I understand, these are bond ETFs and mutual funds like BND, and I’m really worried about their stability. Bond ETFs have been in a bear market for the last decade, and with the current interest rate environment, they don’t seem like a safe bet to me. I’m concerned that holding bond ETFs is riskier than holding a stable stock allocation, especially since bond ETFs can lose nominal value, unlike cash or individual bonds with a set maturity date.

I understand the rationale behind holding bonds as retirement approaches for stability, but I have a problem with bond ETFs and mutual funds that continuously reinvest and buy bonds, regardless of market conditions. This seems to add unnecessary risk to the portfolio.

Given my situation—I’m 36 years old and have about 30 years until retirement—I’m considering switching my entire allocation to the Russell 1000 Index Fund available in my 401(k). My plan is to let it ride in stocks for now, and maybe start allocating to international stocks in the next decade if they start to perform better. I also think about moving some funds into a money market account closer to retirement, but I can't see a scenario where I would need bond ETFs.

My questions are: