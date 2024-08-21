0

If I have a letter of medical necessity for a Herman Miller ergonomic chair which is $2,000. Do FSA administrators have the option to challenge or reject that letter of medical necessity or can I make the purchase without concern for a challenge? How concerned about the cost should I be about the ergonomic chair I like if my doctor agrees?

Do they have an incentive to deny the claim for my own money?

Yes, if the FSA administrator believes that the letter will not pass the IRS scrutiny they can challenge it. The IRS challenges those all the time, especially in the scenario you're presenting. Here's one recent write-up:

Key Takeaway: Be cautious about aggressive marketing that promotes everyday expenses as reimbursable medical costs. Always follow IRS rules when using your HSA or FSA funds properly. Or consult a tax professional.

Even if you find a doctor that writes a letter that determines that only a $2000 Herman Miller chair can help your health, it is unlikely to be a reasonable medical assessment and I can see how it could easily be challenged.

  • This is not what the FSA administrator told me when I called up just to be clear. She contradicted this entirely.
    – Evan Carroll
    Commented 15 mins ago
I just called up my own FSA provider Benefit Resource at ‪(800) 473-9595‬. I spoke to Tayla who informed me that as an FSA administrator they will never "challenge" claims that are properly filed on the cost of the chair.

She said the IRS does challenge claims, but only if

  • They're not filed properly.
  • They don't have a receipt.
  • They have reason to believe the chair is not ergonomic.

I expressed concern about the cost of the chair I was wanting to purchase, and she said there is no problem after a doctor declared it medically necessary and you can show that's what the funds were used to purchase it.

The Hermann Miller Chair I'm purchasing is advertised as "engineered to encourage movement, support a range of postures (from active and upright to reclined and relaxed), eliminate pressure buildup, and even keep you cool with an extra layer of copper-infused foam". And, it has "Backfit™ Adjustment automatically conforms to your spine’s unique shape and movements." This makes it a clear "ergonomic chair." The doctor will sign a letter of medical necessity and I'll have a receipt. She says I have no reason to be concerned with the purchase.

