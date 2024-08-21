I just called up my own FSA provider Benefit Resource at ‪(800) 473-9595‬. I spoke to Tayla who informed me that as an FSA administrator they will never "challenge" claims that are properly filed on the cost of the chair.

She said the IRS does challenge claims, but only if

They're not filed properly.

They don't have a receipt.

They have reason to believe the chair is not ergonomic.

I expressed concern about the cost of the chair I was wanting to purchase, and she said there is no problem after a doctor declared it medically necessary and you can show that's what the funds were used to purchase it.

The Hermann Miller Chair I'm purchasing is advertised as "engineered to encourage movement, support a range of postures (from active and upright to reclined and relaxed), eliminate pressure buildup, and even keep you cool with an extra layer of copper-infused foam". And, it has "Backfit™ Adjustment automatically conforms to your spine’s unique shape and movements." This makes it a clear "ergonomic chair." The doctor will sign a letter of medical necessity and I'll have a receipt. She says I have no reason to be concerned with the purchase.