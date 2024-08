Say I have invested in a company that has 4 outstanding shares. 3 shares are owned by the founder and 1 by me. Let’s say the valuation of the company is $100.

Now if the founder wants to fraudulently gain back a larger share of the company, can’t they issue 96 more shares and sell them to another investor who happens to be their friend?

The company’s valuation does not increase, and my share is only worth $1 now.

Is this a risk all investors undertake or are there safeguards to prevent this?