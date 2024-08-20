-5

If I don't have a bank, can I order proofofstatementcom website to generate my proof of income for my Apartment or loan Applications?

Improve this question
New contributor
simon robert is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
3
  • If by an off chance that this is not a spam and you're genuinely asking - check the criminal fraud statutes in your jurisdiction.
    – littleadv
    Commented 4 mins ago
  • Fascinating. I found at least one other site with the same contact info that either is a scam to (poorly) get contact info or to generate fake documentation.
    – D Stanley
    Commented 4 mins ago
  • To answer the question, you don't need a bank to prove income - you need a paystub from your employer.
    – D Stanley
    Commented 2 mins ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .