If I don't have a bank, can I order proofofstatementcom website to generate my proof of income for my Apartment or loan Applications?
If by an off chance that this is not a spam and you're genuinely asking - check the criminal fraud statutes in your jurisdiction.– littleadvCommented 4 mins ago
Fascinating. I found at least one other site with the same contact info that either is a scam to (poorly) get contact info or to generate fake documentation.– D StanleyCommented 4 mins ago
To answer the question, you don't need a bank to prove income - you need a paystub from your employer.– D StanleyCommented 2 mins ago
