If a child (16 years old) was emancipated by a court ruling and if we assume that the tests for "Qualifying Child", "Dependent", and "Child Tax Credit" are still met, would the parents (with whom he still lives) be able to claim him/her as a dependent? Would eligibility for the Child Tax Credit be affected? Are there other tax implications for the parents? Are there implications for matters of inheritance and probate? Note that the child provides no more than half of their own financial support, lives with the parents for more than half a year, remains an unmarried U.S. citizen, and wishes to be properly claimed as a dependent. Also, there is no dispute between the parents and the child. I am raising the question here because I cannot find any mention of emancipated minors in the IRS publications. Any cited sources will be much appreciated. Thank you.