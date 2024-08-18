I am of retirement age and "state of mind", living and employed in Ontario, Canada. My employer is ready to offer me a lump sum for an amicable separation. I am concerned about the tax implication of a lump sum received in the current year. They are not open to a salary continuance - they seem to be of a mind of "one and done". RRSPs/TFSAs are not an option as my contribution room for each are already "maxed" out. Are there any other options that would allow me to defer tax to the next year, and if so, how would they work?