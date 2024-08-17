I am starting a fixed term contract. I had been on EI and it just ran out, so good timing. The pay rate is a bit low and the contract is 3 months. Any particular advice? My only debt is a student loan with 0 interest. Since the contract is short I'll keep looking for a job from its start.

Growing up I acquired a rather scarcity mindset where saving as much as possible was really important. There are some things I would like to buy now that I'm working again. They range in importance but I'm not sure how to decide if I can afford them? An example of a borderline case is I lost my earbuds and would like new ones, but could go on without them.