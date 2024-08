Got an advertisement for a Marshall Speaker on Facebook for NOK 24 (NOTE! Do not enter personal details or card number here, I assume this is a scam) with suspicious comments in the comment section.

How does this scam work? Do they charge NOK 24 and do not send a product? Are they looking for personal data or card information? Are they tricking you into paying for other things? How does it work? Won't this quickly be shut down by the security systems of VISA/MasterCard?