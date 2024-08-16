Me, my husband, kids, grand kids bought $1 million CAD in Emerge ETF's. We just found out “about Emerge’s alleged misconduct and, from our perspective, the merits of the case remains strong." We invested in Emerge ETF's, as we like Cathie Wood's innovative ETF's.

Emerge ETF rattled our confidence in Canadian ETF's. We own ETF's with Global X Mirae Asset, Evolve - now we afraid these go insolvent too! We don't want to stop investing in ETF's, but are Mirae Asset and Evolve "largest" enough"?

What lessons can we learn from Emerge ETF's insolvency? How can we protect against future grifters like Emerge?