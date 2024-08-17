-2

We talked just today in an online dating app. His bio says “I’m a giver and I’m happy to help other people”.

He messaged me asking about my life. Then after a minute he offered me 2000 USD just for a sex video call, and he said he will send the money through Western Union. I said send it first. He claimed he’s willing to send the money first and is asking my name and what country and city I live in.

I asked if we can have a video call so I can believe that he’s real and not a scammer, but he refused; he wants to hide his face in any video call.

So tell me is this a scam or real?

Improve this question
New contributor
aji is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
6
  • 5
    It's a scam. Block him and move on.
    – Vicky
    Commented yesterday
  • 3
    This question is similar to: Am I being scammed by a sugar daddy?. If you believe it’s different, please edit the question, make it clear how it’s different and/or how the answers on that question are not helpful for your problem.
    – littleadv
    Commented yesterday
  • 3
    It's still a scam.
    – Kelvin Sherlock
    Commented yesterday
  • 4
    If it is too good to be true then it is most likely not true. You could be set up for identity theft, blackmail, money laundering, any number of things. Unless you're ready and willing to see your sex video all over the internet, I suggest you follow @Vicky's advice.
    – littleadv
    Commented yesterday
  • 2
    If he became abusive the moment you said no, why would you believe he is in any way legitimate?
    – keshlam
    Commented 21 hours ago

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
1

Most likely, it's going to be blackmail. He's asking for personal details so he can identify you. Then he records the video call. At the end of the call, he would demand that you send all his money back, and more money on top. If not, he will post the recording on the internet or send it to your relatives.

Improve this answer
1
  • 1
    Or he sells the video. Or the payment bounces; see many past answers tagged "scam" for how that works. Hiding his face is an attempt to protect himself from prosecution, as is the insistancee on trying to send the money in a way that doesn't require he identify himself. Note that if you're underage (in your country or in his) this may be illegal even if you agree to it. Frankly, if the first thing he does is offer you money for a sex video he isn't someone whom you want to give your address to. He's certainly not a "giver"; he's a buyer at best
    – keshlam
    Commented 4 hours ago

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .